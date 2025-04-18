Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,358 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALE stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

