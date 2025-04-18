Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,039 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 705.91, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

