Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 0.9 %

HGV stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

