Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,647 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradata by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 238,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $20.38 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

