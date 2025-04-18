Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

