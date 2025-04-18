Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,375 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

