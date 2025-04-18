Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,520,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

