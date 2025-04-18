Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

