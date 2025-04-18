Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 85.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 372,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

