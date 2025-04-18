First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.72. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $484,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1,385.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

