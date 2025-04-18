First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in First Merchants by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRME stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRME

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.