First National Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

