First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

