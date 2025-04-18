FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.58. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

