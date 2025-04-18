Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,587,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 108.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

