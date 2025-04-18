Franklin Resources Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 207.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $210.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.87 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on Heritage Insurance

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 6,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 618,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,770.60. The trade was a 0.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at $16,228,218.16. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heritage Insurance

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.