Franklin Resources Inc. Has $512,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Price Performance

California Resources stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on California Resources

Insider Activity

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.