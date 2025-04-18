Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. B. Riley upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

