FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSCO stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

