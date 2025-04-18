FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,137,000 after buying an additional 513,549 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,060,000 after acquiring an additional 149,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 740,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.01.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

