FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Lifted by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Ero Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.83.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.2 %

ERO stock opened at C$15.12 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.82.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

