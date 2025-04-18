Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Genie Energy worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genie Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genie Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of GNE opened at $14.92 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 0.04.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

