Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $27,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 91.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,986.40. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 169.49%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

