Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Pitney Bowes worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,716 shares during the period. Hestia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 586,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 624,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. The trade was a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock worth $19,815,631. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

