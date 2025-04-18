Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $25,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,464 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

