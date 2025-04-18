Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 170,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 75,718 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $30.79 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

