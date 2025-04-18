Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $27,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Advantage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of FA opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Advantage

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.