Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.51 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 569,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vicor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,642 shares of company stock worth $716,070 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 1.75. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

