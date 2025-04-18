Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Everi worth $25,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

