Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,949 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 389,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 300,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 395,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.74. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MiMedx Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,004.42. This represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.