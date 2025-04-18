Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 15,089 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $26,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 223,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Delek US by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 508,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 209,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

