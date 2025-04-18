Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMBC. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth $438,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 107,567 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Embecta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Embecta

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

