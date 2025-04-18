Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 34,705 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 162,781 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,566.88. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

