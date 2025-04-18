Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $133,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,250. The trade was a 41.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of CAR opened at $84.59 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.