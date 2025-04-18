Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.56 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

