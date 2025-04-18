Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Trading Up 1.4 %

GLBE stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Report on GLBE

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.