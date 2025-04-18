HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Valneva

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.76 million, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.85. Valneva has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts predict that Valneva will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Valneva by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.