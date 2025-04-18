HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.
Vivani Medical Price Performance
Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Vivani Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.76.
Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Vivani Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VANI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vivani Medical
Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vivani Medical
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.