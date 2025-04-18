HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s previous close.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Vivani Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.76.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Vivani Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

In other Vivani Medical news, Director Gregg Williams bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,252. The trade was a 0.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 106,240 shares of company stock valued at $106,060. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VANI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vivani Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Featured Articles

