Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 2.2 %

HELE stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

