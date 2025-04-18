Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after purchasing an additional 927,093 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,056,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,408,117,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.26.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

