Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HMN. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

