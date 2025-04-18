Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,194,000 after buying an additional 359,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,209,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $149,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,816 shares of company stock worth $485,624 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.45%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

