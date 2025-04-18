Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stock Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $11,866,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 38.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.5 %

PAPR stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $720.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

