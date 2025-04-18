Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 4.8 %

BATS PJAN opened at $40.08 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.