Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

