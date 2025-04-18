InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 698,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 90,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,796,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,846,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.144 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

