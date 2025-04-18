International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in International Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $59.07 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

