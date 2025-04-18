International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,985 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $5,358,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of International Paper by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

International Paper Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

