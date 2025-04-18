Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,928,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $268,347,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $131.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.