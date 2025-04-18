Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

